Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Brayden Dale
July 27, 2026
ORDER OF
PUBLICATION
Va. Code Ann.
§§ 8.01-316, -317
Case No. JJ019380-10-00
Commonwealth of Virginia
Wise County Juvenile and
Domestic Relations Court
Commonwealth of Virginia,
in re: Brayden Dale
Wise County Department
of Social Services
v
Unknown Father
The object of this suit is to terminate the residual parental rights of the Unknown Father as they pertain
to a child known as Brayden Dale, a child under the age of eighteen, whose date of birth is November 14th, 2024. “Residual parental rights and responsibilities” mean all rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the transfer of legal custody or guardianship of the person, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation and the responsibility for support.
It is ORDERED that the Unknown Father or any other person having an interest in the parental rights of Brayden Dale appear at the above-named court and protect his/her interests on or before October 20th, 2025 at 1:00 PM.
Susannah Wells
Clerk
July 23, 2026
7-28-4t s8-18
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