COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF 10525 EMERSON ROAD WISE, VA 24293
July 27, 2026
COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF
10525 EMERSON ROAD
WISE, VA 24293
Pursuant to the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. Chapter 38A and the Secretary’s Foreclosure Commissioner designation, a COMMISSIONER’S SALE of 10525 Emerson Road, Wise, VA 24293 (Short Legal Description: Parcel ID: R009730) will occur at public auction outside the main entrance to the building of the Circuit Court of Wise County Circuit Court, VA located at 206 E Main Street, Wise, VA 24293 on August 24,2026 at 9:00 AM, pursuant to a default of a note secured by a deed of trust executed by Rodolfo Cartagena and Teresita Cartagena recorded 10/27/2009, in the Circuit Court for Wise County Circuit Court, VA, Instrument Number 200903552, and the Assignment in favor of the Secretary of HUD recorded 9/17/2016, in the Circuit Court for Wise County Circuit Court, VA Instrument Number 201604574.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
TERMS OF SALE can be reviewed by the recorded notice of default on file with the Wise County Circuit Court Circuit Court, for which all terms are incorporated herein into this notice. A 10% deposit payable to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is immediately required for winning bidder in certified funds. Third party certified checks will not be accepted. Full Terms of Sale and opening bids are listed at
Anderson Law
2492 N. Landing Rd, #104
Va Beach, VA 23456.
Run dates: 7/28/26,
8/4/26, 8/11/26
Publisher:
The Coalfield Progress
7-28-3t s8-11
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