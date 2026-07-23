APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL - PUBLICATION NUMBER: 26-JRJ-05, Matt Mining Company, Inc
July 23, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
RENEWAL OF NPDES
PERMIT NO. 1100877/0080877
UNDER CHAPTER 19
TITLE 45.2 OF THE
CODE OF VIRGINIA
PUBLICATION NUMBER:
26-JRJ-05
APPLICATION NUMBER: 1011875
Matt Mining Company, Inc. of 302 South Jefferson St; Roanoke, VA 24011 is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined Land Repurposing for a Renewal of PERMIT No. 1100877/NPDES 0080877, in order to continue the operations at the following location.
Permit 1100877, located approximately 1 mile NW of Imboden on Bearpen Branch. This permit consists of 236.27 acres and can be found on the Appalachia USGS quadrangle at North 3514043.9 and East 10222935.0.
There are two existing NPDES outfall locations 009 and 013 associated with this permit. Discharges from these outfalls are from drainage and waste water from the permitted operation and will be discharged as follows: the receiving stream is Pigeon Creek & Looney Creek. Renewal Map is located in Section 21.2 of the application.
Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of July 24, 2026 submit written comments or objections concerning this application, and may also request, in writing, that the Mined Land Repurposing Program hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at
All correspondence concerning this application should be submitted to the Mined Land Repurposing Program (Attention: Permit Section), 3405 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219. Telephone (276) 523-8160. Written comments and a request for informal conference may be e-mailed to the Division at
7-24-1t
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