Application for Bond Release - PUBLICATION NUMBER: 26SRW707, Red River Coal Company, Inc
July 23, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
Application for
Bond Release
Under Chapter 19
Title 45.1
Code of Virginia
PUBLICATION NUMBER: 26SRW707
APPLICATION NUMBER: 1011924
Red River Coal Company, Inc. is applying for Phase III Bond release on Increment’s 1, 5, 6 and 7 on Permit Number 1101760 located approximately 6 miles northwest of Norton on Rogers Ridge and Amos Ridge off State Route 620, in Wise County and is located on the Flat Gap, VA-KY USGS 7.5 minute quadrangle map.
This permit consists of 464.36 acres which are bonded under the Virginia Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund (Pool Bond) for $551,600.00 in the form of insurance surety. As provided by 4VAC25-130-800.40 of the Virginia Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Regulations, the Applicant is requesting a Phase III bond release of $363,200.00 on Increments 1, 5, 6 and 7.
This bond release request is based on completion of backfilling & regrading on Increments 1, 5, 6 and 7 containing 353.58 acres completed in 2017 - for Phase III bond release. The post-mining land use of unmanaged forest has been established through more than 9 growing seasons as confirmed by a vegetative study.
Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of August 14, 2026 submit written comments or objections concerning this bond reduction, and may also request, in writing, that Mined Land Repurposing hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application material is available electronically for public inspection at the Mined Land Repurposing office in Big Stone Gap, Virginia or online at
All correspondence should be submitted to Mined Land Repurposing (Attention: Permit Section), 3405 Mountain Empire Rd., Big Stone Gap, Virginia, 24219. Telephone (276) 523-8160. Written comments and a request for informal conference may be e-mailed to the Division at
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