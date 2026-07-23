COUNTY OF WISE v DARLENE VAUGHN BYINGTON
July 23, 2026
VIRGINIA:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE COUNTY OF WISE
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA,
a Political Subdivision of
the Commonwealth of Virginia
Complainant
Case No. CL26-449
v.
DARLENE VAUGHN BYINGTON AKA NILA D. BYINGTON, ET AL.
Respondent(s)
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:
Tax Map No.
046C1 ( ) 319A
Account No. 015750
All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate, lying, and being in the Village of Osaka, in the Richmond Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, together with the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a post, a common front corner with Lot No. 318, having Stonega Coak and Coal Company coordinates N 42993.81-E46924.64; thence with the center line of houses numbered 5216 and 5218 on Lots Nos. 319 and 318, N 9-33 W 78.87 feet to a post, a back corner; thence N 78-22 W 35.32 feet to a post; thence S 10-57 E 78.46 feet to center line of double coal house; thence S 87-04 E 32.82 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.059 acres, more or less.
And being the same property conveyed to Darlene Vaughn Byington a/k/a Nila D. Byington from Jimmy Kirk, George Washington Kirk, Danny Arthur Kirk, Linda Kirk Tenneyson, and Kenneth Randy Seabolt, heirs at law of Thelma J. Kirk, deceased, by Deed of Gift dated November 25, 2014, and recorded August 11, 2015, in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia, as Instrument Number 201503790.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Deed Book 366, at Page 581 and Instrument Number 201503790.
IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Darlene Vaughn Byington aka Nila D. Byington, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 4415 Garrett Park Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906; Ronnie E. Kirk, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Pauline Kirk, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby
ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before September 17, 2026 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Wise, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.
Entered on the 20th day of July, 2026.
Dezarah J. Hall
Clerk
I Ask For This:
John A. Rife, Esq.
(VSB No. 45805)
Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.
(VSB No. 30591)
Mark K. Ames, Esq.
(VSB No. 27409)
Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)
Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)
Seth R. Konopasek, Esq. (VSB No. 97065)
Garrett W. Patton, Esq.
(VSB No. 98345)
Michelle W. Clayton, Esq. (VSB No. 81365)
Lauralei K. Singsank, Esq. (VSB No. 100611)
G. Andrew Hall, Esq.
(VSB No. 24114)
Taxing Authority
Consulting Services, PC
P.O. Box 31800
Henrico, Virginia
23294-1800
Phone: (804) 864-0080
Facsimile: (804) 545-2378
TACS No.: 613276
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