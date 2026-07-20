TRUSTEE'S SALE - 5409 Wedgewood Dr, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
July 20, 2026
TRUSTEE'S SALE
5409 Wedgewood Dr
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
In execution of the Deed of Trust dated October 10, 2016 and recorded on October 17, 2016 in Instrument # 201604875 and modified by loan modification recorded on September 26, 2025, of Wise County land records, Trustee Services of Virginia, LLC, the appointed Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction at the entrance to the Wise County Circuit Court, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia on August 26, 2026 at 01:00 PM the property more particularly described in the aforementioned Deed of Trust, located at the property address listed below and briefly identified as follows:
All that certain lot or parcel of land together with the improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Wise, Commonwealth of Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:
All that certain lot, piece or parcel of land known and described as Lot B-7 of the Country Club Estates situated in Powell Valley, Wise County, Virginia, a plat showing survey property of same prepared by Carter and Associates, Kingsport, Tennessee, dated June 14, 1976, and which lot or parcel of land is more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
BEGINNING at an iron pin on the northwesterly sideline of Wedgewood Drive (A 40 Foot Street) corner for Lots B-6 and B-7 of the Country Club Estates, said iron pin being located 356.67 feet southwesterly form the P.C. of a curve connecting with the northwesterly sideline of Wedgewood Drive South 52 degrees 45 minutes West 130.00 feet to an iron pin, corner for Lots B-7 and C-6;
THENCE with the divisional line of Lots B-7 and C-7 North 37 degrees 15 minutes West 230.14 feet to an iron pin in the line of C-8 and corner to Lots C-6 and B-7;
THENCE with the divisional line between Lots C-8, C-7 and B-7 North 67 degrees 33 minutes East 134.46 feet to an iron pin, corner to Lots B-7, C-7, B-9 and B-6;
THENCE with the divisional line between Lots B-7 and B-6 South 37 degrees 15 minutes East 195.82 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 0.64 acres, more or less, and being Lot B-7 of the Country Club Estates, Wise County, Virginia.
And being the same property conveyed to the grantees in Deed from HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equityloan Trust 2007-2 by Ocwen Bank, it's Attorney in Fact dated February 27, 2009 and recorded March 9, 2009 in the County Recorder's Office in Document No. 200900786.
Tax No.: R016595
Property address: 5409 Wedgewood Dr, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
The property will be sold "AS IS," WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND SUBJECT TO conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, easements, rights of way, and all other matters of record taking priority over the Deed of Trust, if any.
Pursuant to Code of Virginia § 55.1-321(A2), if the property is being sold subject to another priority security instrument(s), purchaser must certify that purchaser shall pay off any priority security instrument(s) no later than 90 days from the date the trustee’s deed conveying the property being sold is recorded in the land records.
TERMS OF SALE: A non-refundable bidder's deposit of $12,500.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is less, by cashier's or certified check required at time of sale, except for the party secured by the Deed of Trust. Risk of loss is on the purchaser from date and time of auction. Balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier's check within 14 days from sale date. Except for Virginia Grantor tax, all settlement costs and expenses are purchaser's responsibility. Taxes are pro-rated to the date of sale. Purchaser is responsible for obtaining possession of the property. If purchaser defaults, deposit may be forfeited and property resold at the risk and cost of the defaulting purchaser who shall be liable for any deficiency in the purchase price and all costs, expenses, and attorney’s fees of both sales. If Trustee does not convey title for any reason, purchaser's sole remedy is return of deposit without interest. This sale is subject to post-sale audit of the status of the loan secured by the Deed of Trust including but not limited to determining whether prior to sale a forbearance, repayment, or other agreement was entered into, the loan was reinstated or paid off, or whether the property became subject to an automatic stay under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale; in any such event this sale shall be null and void and purchaser’s sole remedy shall be return of deposit without interest. Pursuant to the Federal Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, this law firm is a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(23-01863)
FOR INFORMATION
CONTACT:
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
(Attorney for
TRUSTEE SERVICES
OF VIRGINIA, LLC)
484 Viking Drive, Suite 203
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757)213-2959
7-21-2t s7-28
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!