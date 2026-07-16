APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL - PUBLICATION NO. 26JLM12, Ambrose Branch Coal Company,
July 16, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
RENEWAL OF CSMO/
NPDES PERMIT NO. 1500883/0080883
UNDER CHAPTER 19
TITLE 45.2 OF THE
CODE OF VIRGINIA
PUBLICATION NO.
26JLM12
Ambrose Branch Coal Company, Inc. of P.O. Box 420, Coeburn, Virginia 24230 is applying to Virginia Mined Land Repurposing (VMLR) for a renewal to CSMO/NPDES Permit No. 1500883/ 0080883, Cavenger Hollow Surface Mine, by Application 1011883. The permit area is 240.87 acres. The surface mine is located in Wise County in Cavenger Hollow approximately 4.5 miles south of Pound off U.S. Route 23. The Pound, Virginia USGS 7.5-minute topographic quadrangle map was used to describe the permit location. Drainage will pass through sediment control structures and be discharged into Cavenger Hollow, Indian Creek of the Pound River. Discharge locations and the permit area may be viewed on the Renewal Map which is attached in Section 21.2 of the application. Additional discharge details are available in the NPDES Application attached in Section 5.15 of the application.
Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of August 7, 2026, submit written comments or objections concerning this application, and may also request, in writing, that the Mined Land Repurposing Program hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at
All correspondence concerning this application should be submitted to the Mined Land Repurposing Program (Attention: Permit Section), 3405 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219. Telephone (276) 523-8160. Written comments and a request for informal conference may be e-mailed to the Division at
Ambrose Branch
Coal Company, Inc.
(Applicant)
7-17-4t s8-7
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