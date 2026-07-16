ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Pound Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project
July 16, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
WISE COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE AUTHORITY
WISE COUNTY, VIRGINIA
General Notice
The Wise County Public Service Authority (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
Pound Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project
(Water Treatment Plant Only)
Project ID: WSL-009-21
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Wise County Public Service Authority Office located at 5622 Industrial Park Rd., Norton, Virginia 24273, or electronic bids may be submitted to bids@wisecountypsa.org, until Thursday, August 27th, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The Project includes the following Work:
Improvements to the Pound Water Treatment Plant including, the replacement of 2 media filter tanks and filter media, surface wash plumbing, backwash pump, finish water pumps, filter consoles, chemical feed lines and injection points, doors, concrete steps and slab, service waterline to the water treatment plant, 2-4” flow control valves, and exterior paint on clarifier. Work also includes a bulk storage building and chemical totes, new chemical feed pumps and all associated electrical services, lines and panels.
Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis. The Project is funded through the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Wise County Public Service Authority, 5622 Industrial Park Road, Norton, VA 24273, email
cculbertson@
wisecountypsa.org
Prospective bidders may examine Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. Bidding Documents may also be examined and purchased through TRASCO at
planroom.com.
Pre-bid Conference
A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, at 10:00 A.M., at the Pound Water Treatment Plant, 11473 Water Plant Road Pound, Virginia 24279. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.
Instructions to Bidders.
For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
MBE/WBE firms are encouraged to submit bids. Bidders must comply with the following: the President’s Executive Order # 11246 prohibiting discrimination in employment regarding race, color, creed, sex, or national origin; the President’s Executive Orders # 12138 and 11625 regarding utilization of MBE/WBE firms; the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Davis-Bacon Act; and Section 436 of P. L. 113-76, American Iron and Steel. Bidders must certify that they do not or will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, color, creed, or national origin.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Wise County Public Service Authority
Cody A. McElroy, P.E.
Executive Director
July 17, 2026
7-17-1t
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!