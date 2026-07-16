PUBLIC NOTICE - Environmental Permit - Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center
July 16, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
Environmental Permit
PURPOSE OF NOTICE: To seek public comment on a draft permit from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to limit air pollution emitted by a facility in Wise County, Virginia.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 17, 2026, to August 17, 2026
PERMIT NAME: Federal Operating Permit - Acid Rain Sources issued by DEQ, pursuant to applicable air laws and regulations.
APPLICANT NAME AND ADDRESS: Virginia Electric and Power Company; 120 Tredegar Street, Richmond, VA 23219
FACILITY NAME, ADDRESS AND REGISTRATION NUMBER: Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center; 3425 Russell Creek Road, St. Paul, VA 24283; Registration No. 11526
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Virginia Electric and Power Company has applied for renewal of the permit for the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center. The facility is located just off Alternate Route 58 in southeastern Wise County, VA. The facility is classified as a major source of air pollution. The permit would allow the source to continue to operate coal-fired electric power generating and support equipment.
HOW TO COMMENT AND/OR REQUEST A PUBLIC HEARING: DEQ accepts comments and requests for public hearing by hand-delivery, e-mail, or postal mail. All comments and requests must be in writing and be received by DEQ during the comment period. Submittals must include the names, mailing addresses or email addresses of the commenter/requester and of all persons represented by the commenter/requester. A request for public hearing must also include: 1) The reason why a public hearing is requested. 2) A brief, informal statement regarding the nature and extent of the interest of the requester or of those represented by the requestor, including how and to what extent such interest would be directly and adversely affected by the permit. 3) Specific references, where possible, to terms and conditions of the permit with suggested revisions. Please note this draft permit is being concurrently reviewed as a proposed permit by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A public hearing may be held, including another comment period, if public response is significant, based on individual requests for a public hearing, and there are substantial, disputed issues relevant to the permit.
Contact for public comments, document requests and additional information: Bruce Mullins; Southwest Regional Office, 355-A Deadmore Street, Abingdon, VA 24210; Phone: (276) 698-7335; E-mail:
The public may review the draft permit and application at the DEQ office named above or may request copies of the documents from the contact person listed above.
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