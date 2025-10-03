Local Author Spotlight: Conrad R. Dreas and his debut western novel
October 3, 2025
In the hills of Southwest Virginia, where history whispers through the Appalachian winds, a new voice has emerged in the world of Western fiction....
In the hills of Southwest Virginia, where history whispers through the Appalachian winds, a new voice has emerged in the world of Western fiction....
Allen receives Mae French award
October 3, 2025
Congratulations to Pam Allen, this year’s recipient of MEOC’s Mae French Outstanding Older Worker Award! Pam, from Pennington Gap, joined MEOC in...
As the calendar flips to October — still perfect!
October 3, 2025
Winning isn’t the only thing but, it’s all that matters! Some may say I’m getting too big for my britches but when you ain’t missed a game all year long and the calendar...
Adkins-to-Hall sparks Raiders to victory
October 3, 2025
NORTON – The Julianna Adkins-to-Pressley Hall connection was on full display Tuesday as the duo helped lead John I. Burton to a 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13) Cumberland...
Appalachian Writing Project – Join us for an evening with author...
October 3, 2025
Whether you've read his book or seen the movie, you know the profound impact Homer Hickam's Big Creek, West Virginia high school chemistry and physics teacher, Freida...
HELEN HAGY
October 2, 2025
Helen Juanita Morgan Hagy, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at her home in Coeburn, VA. Helen was born in...
JOHN PHILIP "PHIL" ROBBINS
September 25, 2025
John Philip “Phil” Robbins, 81, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia blew his final whistle on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Phil was born on March 19, 1944 in...
HUGE 4-FAMILY YARD SALE, Saturday, October 4
October 2, 2025
HUGE 4-FAMILY YARD SALE, Saturday, October 4, 9:00 to 4:00. 4556 Powell Valley Rd, Big Stone Gap. Halloween, Christmas, home decor, craft/sewing items, kitchen items,...
HELP WANTED - TOWN OF WISE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT– CREWMAN II
October 2, 2025
HELP WANTED - TOWN OF WISE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT– CREWMAN II The Town of Wise is accepting applications for a full-time Crewman II position in the Water and Sewer...
HEARING - Proposed E-911 road name addition: Recovery Road off N....
October 2, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE The Wise County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the School Board Education Center Meeting...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - POLE BRIDGE ROAD WATER SYSTEM ...
October 2, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSWISE COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE AUTHORITYWISE COUNTY, VIRGINIAPOLE BRIDGE ROAD WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECTGeneral Notice The Wise County Public...