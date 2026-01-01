What’s going on? Burton Class of ’76 reunion Oct. 16-17, Norton Lions Bowl is Oct. 16, Halloween decorating contest, mystery dinner show, Halloween Bash

by Myra Marshall, 'Round the City
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