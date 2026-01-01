Hilltoppers show Cavs, sparse crowd why they are No. 1

by COY BAYS • Sports Writer
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UVa-Wise’s Oliver Thompson (22) powers up for a shot against No. 1 West Liberty. RICHARD MEADE PHOTO.Click Hereto order photo reprints


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