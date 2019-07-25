The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, located in Big Stone Gap, was fortunate to have a crew from the Youth Conservation Corps helping out on the museum grounds this summer. For three weeks, beginning June 24 and ending July 12, the 10-member crew and their three leaders weeded and mulched flower beds, planted a pollinator garden, created new landscaping, and completed other beautification projects on the grounds.

The Youth Conservation Corps program began in 1971 as a federal initiative and was adapted by the state of Virginia in 2002. The program provides teenagers with job, citizenship and leadership skills through the completion of conservation and maintenance projects. There are two three-week sessions per summer in the Virginia State Park system, during which participants work in a supervised, residential setting in a state park. Participants must also complete a daily journal. After their workday, and on weekends, the crew explored other recreational destinations, watched movies, or just enjoyed a day of rest in the air-conditioned park headquarters.

At the Southwest Virginia Museum HSP, the crew worked primarily under the leadership of Rangers Leon Gamble and Lee Cobb in the maintenance division. Because the park is a Victorian-era house and grounds, there is always work to be done maintaining the elaborate landscaping, so this was the crew’s primary project. Ranger Gamble said, “With the help of the YCC crew, we were able to complete a number of jobs that we normally wouldn’t have been able to.”

The crew held their graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 13. Members of park staff and families and friends of the crew attended this event, which was held outdoors under the huge old trees on the museum grounds. Staff and crew both expressed their gratitude and pride in the work accomplished over the three weeks, and while the park may be quieter now that the crew is gone, their legacy can still be seen and appreciated throughout the park grounds.