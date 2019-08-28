WILLIAM DARRELL LONG

William Darrell “Bubba” Long 54, of Big Stone Gap, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center.

He attended Appalachia High School. He then took a job with Queen City Railroad in Knoxville, TN where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Ray Long and Retha Jane Long.

He is survived by his four children, son, Brandon Long, daughters; Antonia Collins, Ashley Herron, and Amanda Herron, three granddaughters; Kylee, Breanna, and Carly, one grandson, Liam; brothers; David (Kim) Long, Wayne (Sue) Long, Jerry (MaryJo) Long, sister; Stacey Bishop (Donny Jackson) other close relatives friends.

Family and friends are invited to honor Mr. Long’s memory, at the Country Inn Motel (Big Stone Gap) picnic area on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at 5 p.m. for a celebration of life.

You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.