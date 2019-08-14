WILLIAM ‘BILL’ H. ROLLINS JR.

William “Bill” H. Rollins Jr. 71, of Henrico passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ann Rollins.

Mr. Rollins is survived by his children, Becky Rollins (Ann Hicks), Will Rollins III. (Lesly), and Tommy Rollins; grandchildren William IV and Callista Rollins; brothers, Walter (Jessie) and Richard (Kendra) Rollins; and a host of many other loving friends and family.

Bill worked in law enforcement for over 50 years throughout the state of Virginia.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Rd., Big Stone Gap, Va., where a service will be held at noon.

Information provided by Bliley’s - Staples Mill Chapel in Richmond.