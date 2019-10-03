When radio reception began to be available in the very early 1930’s the isolated residents of our mountain region were suddenly able to introduce into their homes and workplaces the sounds of the world. They now had access to regular weather reports, and local and world news updates that kept them abreast of current events. And certainly every family could now gather around to listen to their favorite team play a seasonal game of baseball.

Mountaineers were splendid whittlers and their artistic techniques carried over to other aspects of woodworking, and in spite of some misguided reports that whittling ceased when radio took up some of their creative time, whittlers loved the new sounds that stimulated their creative juices. The song “Whistle While You Work” might have been a wonderful stimulant when whittling, sewing or performing routine mundane tasks. Radio was a new friend that crossed over every ridge and brought with it new voices, new sounds, and new music.

Advertisements and sermons dominated the airways, and the advent of a full orchestra playing classical renditions of songs they knew how to sing and emulate. The new styles of musical sounds were quickly learned and used with the meager musical instruments that they had made themselves. The ancient songs and beautiful ballads of Ireland, England and Scotland that had survived oral transmissions became known again when played on the air by musicians using the banjo, the dulcimer, the fiddle and many of the new musical instruments from around the world.

The constant yammering from commercials was tolerated since most of them were introduced with new singers and catchy songs. Singer Minnie Pearl became a household word in later years of radio listening, along with Loretta Lynn, Roy Acuff, Gene Autry and a batch of new talent created by The Grand Old Opry (my Saturday night favorite). Some of the featured regular programs that come to mind were Lum and Abner, The Lux Radio Hour (my sister Blanch’s favorite), As the World Turns (my Mothers favorite), The Abbott and Costello Show, The Shadow (my brother Ralphs favorite), Burns and Allen, and Gasoline Alley.

The radio’s effect was heightened and compounded in the most isolated cabins in the mountains. Even the poorest of mountaineers managed to scrape together enough money to buy a radio. It became a welcome companion beginning every morning and usually into late night with music and sermons, and tearful soap operas with a background of organ music.

They listened until the network signed off for the night with singer Kate Smith’s rendition of “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain”.

Even after the introduction of television, 4-lane roads, modern transportation and Walmart’s there’s still a place for the old-fashioned but more modern version of the radio in every home. It’s where we listen to the Swap Shop and the local football games on Friday. And I predict that some version will be with us well into the next century.