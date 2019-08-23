The granddaughter of a former coal miner is coming to the region next Thursday, Aug. 29.

Laura DiPersia's grandfather Frank V. Auer worked in coal mines in Stonega, Arno and Derby in the late 1930s and ‘40s.

She and her family, including her father, mother, husband and son, will be visiting Big Stone Gap and Appalachia. They are looking forward to talking with people who may have known her grandfather, as well and miners and people who grew up in coal camps around Appalachia.

If you would like to meet with Laura and her family, please contact her at laura.dipersia@gmail.com.