VICKIE J. PEARCY

Vickie J. Pearcy, 66, of Big Stone Gap, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Vickie was employed by the Department of Motor Vehicles as a C.D.L. Examiner for many years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Mildred Keesee Smith, and brother, Evan Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Pearcy and son, Frederick Loyd Ryan Pearcy; sisters, Jane Cox and Diane Hollyfield (Danny); one niece and several nephews. She is also survived by her Best Friend Forever, Trina and good friends, Donnie, Pattie, and Judy, along with a host of other friends.

Arrangements were private.

You may go online to visit obituaries and offer condolences at gilliamfuneralhome.com.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vickie J. Pearcy.