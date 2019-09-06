spotlight Union art program 22 min ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Here’s a big thank you from Union High School to the Appalachia First Baptist Church, which recently donated $500 to the school’s art department. Left to right are Nicole Brewer, Bailey Lantman and art teacher Lisa Davis. PHOTO PROVIDED BY UNION HIGH SCHOOL Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Union High School Art Department Appalachia First Baptist Church Donation Lisa Davis Popular Stories Appy boundary change to be discussed Thursday RONNIE WAYNE MULLINS Escape room business gets seed capital grant WILLIAM DARRELL LONG NANCY JO TABOR DORTON Latest e-Edition The Post To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads WI: SCHOOLS ISSUE VAPE WARNING: TAKING ACTION Week 1 Handicappers Corner Build soil health to increase profits PFW Podcast 155: What's going on in the AFC West? Need a Break Before the Holiday Break? Consider a ‘Micro Trip’