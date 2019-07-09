U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is a sponsor of legislation aimed at encouraging more investment in rural and underserved areas.

Warner, D-Va., announced the Rural Jobs Act in a June 28 press release. It would build on the success of the federal New Markets Tax Credit by increasing the flow of private investment to rural areas, he said.

The New Markets Tax Credit (NTMC) program provides a modest tax incentive to private investors to invest in low-income communities. Since its creation, according to Warner, 70 businesses and economic revitalization projects in Virginia have already received financing, with a total of $735.9 million in NMTC allocations going toward $1.4 billion in project investments. Between 2003 and 2015, the program created 14,559 jobs across the commonwealth.

The Rural Jobs Act would designate $500 million in NMTC investments for low-income communities that have a population smaller than 50,000 inhabitants and are not adjacent to an urban area. These rural job zones would be established in 342 of the nation’s 435 congressional districts. The bill would also commit 25 percent of the new allocation to persistent poverty counties and high migration rural counties.