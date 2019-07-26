The annual Cooks and Books gathering takes place July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion in St. Paul.

The event showcases local and regional foods, wines and beers, as well as local and regional authors. Proceeds support J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library and The Lyric Project.

Food and drink will be available from Cheesy Does It, Food City, Fourth Ave. Baked Goods, Gent Farms, Giovanni’s, Milton’s, Mountain Rose Vineyard, My House, Shug's Food-a-Palooza and Sugar Hill Brewing Co.

A silent auction will also take place.

Authors include Jason Adams, Tim Boyd, Neva Bryan, Willie Dalton, Carol Doss, Elizabeth Fletcher, Linda Hoagland, Kari Kilgore, Ron Peterson, Jahmal Potter, Carolyn Roth, Joe Tennis and Mary Trigiani.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased at C.R. Pate & Co. or Carter Bank & Trust in St. Paul, or online through Brown Paper Tickets. For details, visit www.StPaulMainStreet.org.