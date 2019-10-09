BY MARY LOU BUSH

PRAYERS FOR SUSIE

Susie Richardson needs your prayers for a healing touch from God. Susie told me she saw her doctor on Wednesday and it seemed like she was doing better with her health issues until the blood work came back. It showed her kidneys are getting worse. She is waiting to hear back from her new kidney doctor in Bristol. Susie is getting close to having to go on dialysis. Please keep her in your prayers.

JANET GILLIAM

We were all saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Gilliam last week. Janet was a faithful supporter of the cultural arts. Anytime a program, play, was presented Janet tried to be there and support the center. I will always remember her at the Gilliam Car Wash. She was out on the lot working and she wore a changer for quarters around her waist to make the wait go faster for the customers. The last few years she has been in failing health but she never failed to keep fighting for life. We extend our sympathy to the Gilliam family.

An apple butter stir off will be held at the Laurels on Saturday, Oct. 12. Yes, they will be making apple butter in a kettle and stirring till it is cooked. A great day of fellowship with the residents and you can purchase the apple butter. The activity director does a great job with programs and activities for the residents to enjoy as well as family and friends. Come by and visit.

GRANDchildren VISIT

We were pleased to have our two oldest grandsons from Georgia travel up to Appalachia and spend a few days with our family this week.

On Sunday our son Shaun and his wife, Emily and our three grandchildren came to visit. Shaun prepared a great Japanese meal on the Blackstone Grill for us to eat. It was great to have all our grandchildren home one more time just to visit.

On Monday we got together at my nephew John McCarroll and his family’s home in Wise. My brother John and Martha were there to visit with our grandsons also. Our family isn’t large in numbers anymore. We do enjoy getting together.

HENRY DELP

I was happy to hear from a Post subscriber who now lives in Harlan, KY.

Henry Delp was in the navy in San Diego, CA. I asked if anyone knew what kelp is and he told me it is a form of seaweed. In the San Diego Bay kelp is noted for sport fishing for kelp bass.

Thank you Henry for your thoughtfulness and responding to my question. Henry was a former resident of Inman along with myself.

BIRTHDAYS

Matt Dysart celebrated a birthday on Oct. 8.

Debbie H. Ford will celebrate her birthday Saturday, Oct. 12. Debbie is busy now enjoying being a new great grandmother.

Louise Henegar is celebrating another milestone on Sunday, Oct. 13. She looks forward to her next year when she will be celebrating her 90th birthday and God willing she will make it for a “big” celebration.

Happy birthday to all.

LIONS CLUB

Thursday, Oct. 10 is Appalachia Lions Club meeting at 7 p.m. in the senior citizen building. The menu is meat loaf, pinto beans, fried potatoes and onion, corn bread, summer slaw, banana pudding and beverages. President Ben Hooper will preside over the meeting following the meal.

FALL DECORATION

It looks goo to see the fall harvest decoration on the streets and in windows around town. I love fall colors.

When you think of the four seasons, winter is mainly white snow or icicle. Spring is pastel green with budding trees and grass. Summer has flowers galore of various colors. But look at the fall season which we are enjoying now, browns, orange, gold, green, purple, red and they all blend together on the trees that cover our mountains. None can compare to our fall season. Yes, I love fall best even though I am allergic to the ragweed and golden rod that grows wild in our area. I am thankful for air condition in stores, cars and also homes.

We have had some rain and the temperatures have cooled down. Feels like fall of the year now!

The ACAC has homemade apple butter for sale that was made last week. If you would like to purchase a jar to help in the fundraiser for the center contact Gary Bush at 565-1386. If no answer, please leave a message and he will return your call.