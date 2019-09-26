The 44th Annual Lonesome Pine Band Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Warrior Stadium on campus at Central High School. The Lonesome Pine Band Festival will host bands from Southeastern Kentucky, Southwestern Virginia, and Northeastern Tennessee where they compete for top honors. Competing Bands are judged in the areas of music, general effect, visual, percussion, drum major, color guard, and majorettes. This year the CHS Band is proud to host Emory and Henry College Band in exhibition at the end of competition! Awards will conclude the evening at 8:30 p.m. Like the “Central High School Warrior Band” Facebook page to get more details on the 44th Annual Lonesome Pine Band Festival! Admission is welcome to all of the public and is $6.

Competing Bands:

• Cavalier Winds Marching Band - Jenkins, KY

• John I. Burton Raider Band - Norton

• Eastside High School - Coeburn

• Union High School - Big Stone Gap

• Chilhowie High School - Chilhowie

• Bland County High School - Rocky Gap

• Letcher County Central High School - Whitesburg, KY

• Lebanon High School - Lebanon

• Ridgeview High School - Clintwood

• Morristown-East High School - Morristown, TN

• Virginia High School - Bristol, VA

• John Battle Trojan Band - Bristol, VA