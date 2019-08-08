As you know, I love to delve back into the shadows of history.

Way back in the early days around the Gap, the folks who did live around here had to be prepared to doctor their own family because it would be impossible to go a great distance for medical help in freezing ice and knee-deep snow, over crude, narrow paths.

Superstition combined with tradition led to many cures for the various ailments that were found within a household.

Many more remedies were passed from generation to generation as a cure for the complaint which ails one.

Each household would be found with many roots and herbs drying out for the long winter ahead.

There were ginseng roots, star root, barbara root, sour wood, rosemary, anvil dust, catnip, cocklebur, Jimson weed, pine rosin and castor oil which was store bought.

As winter approached the cold season set in with many people using their herbs and roots for home remedies.

“Doctor medicines” might have their place but home remedies were considered most reliable and available.

A doctor with his saddlebag of pills and tonics might be a day’s ride or more away from the patient, but nature’s medicine chest lay almost at the doorstep.

Here are a few of the remedies:

—In the Spring of the year, dig the roots of sassafras, peal the bark and boil into a tea. This was to purify the blood.

—For kidney infection, dig dandelion roots, soak them in water and drink.

—In case one had a sore, put pine rosin on it, or brown sugar and fat meat, the draw out the infection.

—Children of school age were required to wear a string around their neck with a little white sac filled with asafetida to ward off disease.

—For running off at the bowels or back door “trots” make a lettuce tea and drink it.

—Teaspoon of soda in one cup of warm water would remove gas on the stomach.

—Chew coal for the stomach “burns.”

—Brush your teeth in soot to make them white.

—Roast a cabbage stalk and squeeze the juice out and put a drop in your ear for ear ache.

—Put apple pummy on a sprain.

—Drink groundhog grease or polecat grease for the croup.

—Make tea from sheep manure and drink it to break off the measles.