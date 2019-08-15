HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Eddie and Amy Mooneyhan are very proud of their daughter Chloe. She celebrated her 18th birthday on August 12.

Barbara Gibson and Betty Davis would like to wish their cousin Doris Elliot Sproles a happy birthday on August 17.

The “Moore twins” that were born one day apart a few years ago are celebrating another milestone in their lives this year. Roy Moore was born on August 19 and Ray Moore was born on August 20. Sisters Susan and Doris wish their baby brothers a happy birthday on both days.

Happy birthday to Endora E. Johnson on August 21 from her loving husband Jackie.

Our daughter Sabrina will be celebrating her 52nd birthday August 20. It is hard to believe! Where have these years gone? Gary and I celebrated with a visit with her at her home in Smyrna, GA last week.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

A very well known couple in Appalachia is celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary on August 14. They are Vonda and Allen Wolfe. They have a daughter and a son-in-law and two very special “Grand daughters.” Let the celebration begin!

VETERANS REUNION DINNER

Remember this Saturday night August 17 is the 80th Stonega Veterans Reunion dinner meeting at The Taylor Lewis Building in East Stone Gap at 5:30 pm. The 50-year class reunion of 1969 is this Saturday night at The Holiday Inn in Norton at 6 pm.

LIONS CLUB

Appalachia Lions Club meets on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 pm in the former Senior Citizens Building on Main St. in Appalachia. Susie’s menu for that meeting is chicken and dumplings, fresh green beans cooked with little potatoes, cole slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, rolls, dessert and various beverages. Lion President Ben Hooper asks all Lion members to attend this meeting.

OLD FRIENDS

Last Sunday on our way to church we stopped at Hardee’s in Norton for breakfast. On our way out a lady called us by our name and we turned and much to our surprise it was a family that had lived in Appalachia and has been away a very long time living in South Carolina. Sue Breeding Smith, Odale and her son Dennis Smith and his wife. They had been in for the Railroad Days Reunion. We talked briefly and they said they would be back next year. They enjoyed seeing so many old friends Sue and her deceased husband Sid Smith were very close friends to my Mother many years ago.

Reunions bring people back to gather and a lot of memories of our former life floods our thoughts of days gone by. I look forward to seeing Sue and Dennis next year.

OPEN MIC

Open Mic — no charge! Everyone is welcome to come and perform or just listen Tuesday, Aug. 29 sign in starts at 5:30 and the program will begin at 6 until 8:30 p.m. Musical host this month is Jenna Riley. This all takes place at the Appalachia Cultural Arts Center on Main Street in Appalachia. You can’t miss it!

CUMMINS BOOK

We have copies of Howard Cummins latest book View from the Mountains —- to the People in the Valley a complication of short stories at the ACAC. Mr. Cummins has donated 10 more copies of these books to help in a fundraiser for the Appalachia Cultural Arts. He helped very much in the early process of making the Cultural Arts what it is today.

He wrote programs, produced plays, had fire side chats, musical programs all were enjoyed by our older now deceased citizens of Appalachia. It was stared and Mr. Cummins would still be a big part of this endeavor but due to mileage of the years catching up close to his loving caring niece Cathy Cummins who is a great asset to her Uncle Howard but if he were in Appalachia, he would continue whit his dram to make the Cultural Arts Center a place where the Arts can be enjoyed by everyone. So as an enjoyment to read if you live away we can mail you a copy of his book. The total cost is $25. Call Gary Bush at 276-565-1386. This is a fundraiser in Howard’s name.

KATHERINE OWENS

We send our condolences to the family of Katherine Kobylarek Owens. Katherine was a graduate of Appalachia High School in 1962. She is survived by her husband Lucky Owens and daughter Sandy and brother Mike Kobylarek. Funeral services were held at Roy A. Green funeral home Sunday, August 11.

SHERRY NEEDHAM

We were saddened to hear the news of Sherry Horton Needham’s passing this week.

Sherry was a faithful Christian and all the time she was able she was always at her church on Callahan Ave. As a young girl she loved to go to church participate in Christmas plays, choir and loved to visit other churches with her fellow Christian friends. Sherry married Barry Needham and they lived in Appalachia. Sherry graduated from AHS. We send our condolences to her family.

RUTH STAPLETON

We send our condolences to the family of Ruth Stapleton. Ruth passed away on Monday at the great age of 95 years old. Ruth and her husband Charlie Stapleton were the first owners of “The Burger Shack” a unique hamburger and fries restaurant below the old Appalachia High School. Great place to grab a frozen custard. It was a treat to all of the students.

Ruth had worked at The Lonesome Pine Hospital until she retired also Ruth served as a Pink Lady with the Auxiliary for a great number of years. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Charlie and son Dennis and a granddaughter and grandson. Please remember the Stapleton family in your prayers.