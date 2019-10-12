Southwest Virginia’s small business development centers will host a resource fair on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

The event, “Boost Your Business,” will be focused on providing information to entrepreneurs of all business stages.

The feature event will be a media presentation by John Maxwell’s Live2Lead webcast. The Live2Lead webcast is a condensed version of the live webcast from New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker John C. Maxwell. The Live2Lead event will help entrepreneurs gain leadership principals and experience personal growth that will benefit their business.

The event continues into the afternoon, featuring workshops and exhibitors that will provide value to entrepreneurs and assist them in looking for ways to manage and market their business. Some of the topics include tax tips, bookkeeping, financing your business, selling to the government, social media for your business, advertising, marketing tools, point of sales, merchant services and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other attendees, vendors and businesses.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event will conclude by 4 p.m.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Please reserve your seat by calling 276/739-2474 or visiting www.SmallBizConference2019.eventbrite.com.

Event sponsors include BB&T, UVa-Wise, First Bank & Trust, Southwest Virginia Community College Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Virginia Community Capital, Virginia Tourism Corporation, New Peoples Bank, Jerry Peters Sales, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission, Lenowisco Planning District Commission and Mount Rogers Planning District Commission.

The Virginia small business development center network is the largest and most effective provider of customized counseling and education for small businesses in the commonwealth. The SBDC counselors are certified business analysts who provide confidential and free counseling to discuss your specific issues.

The SBDC network consists of 27 centers located throughout Virginia, ensuring you are no more than a one-hour drive away from counseling and training services.