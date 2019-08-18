BIG STONE GAP — Everyn Rutherford is starting another Girl Scout project. She wants to put pet waste stations along the Greenbelt.

The Union Primary School third grader addressed town council Tuesday to stress the importance of cleaning up pet waste.

“The Greenbelt is right near the Powell River,” said Everyn. “Pet waste can get down into the river and cause the fish to get sick.”

Everyn was accompanied by her mother Mindy and Carol Doss of Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, a nonprofit group that focuses on water quality. Doss has agreed to assist Everyn with grant writing for her project.

Everyn also plans to set up a table at town events to educate other kids on why it’s important to clean up after pets.

In the spring, Everyn collected mascara wands for the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge’s Wands for Wildlife program. Everyn received wand donations from as far away as Florida.

Council approved the pet waste station project. Once they are installed, the town will maintain them.