Wise County School Board on Sept. 10 approved its monthly list of personnel recommendations for the 2019-20 school year.
NEW HIRES
• Lisa D. Phillips, Union Middle School/Union High School instructional aide, replacing Spanish Oddesyware.
• Michael W. Kennedy, Eastside High School bus driver, replacing Chris Crabtree.
• Steven C. Gardner, UHS bus driver, replacing Robert Collins.
• Lindsay K. Stacy, UHS bus driver, replacing Michael A. Day.
TRANSFERS
• Paulina Crabtree, from Coeburn Primary School Title I to Union Primary School VPI prekindergarten, replacing Deanna Jackson.
• Hillary Cima, from J.W. Adams Combined School teacher to CPS Title I, replacing Paulina Crabtree.
RESIGNATIONS
• Michael A. Day, from UHS bus driver, effective Aug. 30.
• Robert “Robbie” Collins, UHS bus driver, effective July 1.
• Roberta (Robyn) L. Meade, Central High School nurse, effective Sept. 6.
• Deanna Jackson, UPS VPI PreK, effective Sept. 1.
• Janie Rogers, UHS special education aide, effective Sept. 6.
• Janet McCowan, CPS PreK aide, effective Sept. 3.
TERMINATED
• Lee Estridge, UHS head custodian, effective Sept. 3.
NEW COACHING ASSIGNMENTS
• Justin Sturgill, CHS assistant baseball coach.
RESIGNING COACHING ASSIGNMENTS
• Will Hubbard, CHS assistant baseball coach.