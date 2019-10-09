RUTH H. WILLOUGHBY

“For you shall go with joy and be led out with peace; the mountains and the hills shall break forth into singing before you and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12

Ruth Hall Willoughby, 103, of Suffolk, VA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Ruth lived a very long life and lived it very well. She was a friend to all she met and treated everyone according to Jesus’ teaching to “love you neighbor as yourself.” She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served her family, her community and her God quietly and with love to the last days of her life.

Ruth was born in Norton, VA on November 25, 1915, the eighth of eleven children born to Henderson and Lakie Hall. Her family soon moved to Pardee, VA, where her father was the “outside superintendent” of a local coal mine. There she attended a one room schoolhouse, where in sixth grade, she met her future husband, the teacher/principal, Harry Willoughby. They married after Ruth graduated from Appalachia High School in 1934. Ruth and Harry and their two children, Ron and Becky, lived in Appalachia, VA until Harry was transferred to Suffolk, VA in 1951. They were parted by Harry’s untimely death in 1975, but Ruth continued to love him deeply throughout the rest of her long life. Now they are together again. Thanks be to God!

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her daughter Rev. Rebecca W. Dinan (Becky) and all her siblings.

She is survived by her son Dr. Ronald Willoughby (Ron) of Riner, VA; her grandson, Rick Willoughby and his wife Beth of Floyd, VA; her granddaughter Kathy Willoughby and her great-granddaughter, Wesley Slack, both of West Palm Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Betty Hall of Wise, VA; numerous nieces and nephews and several special friends, especially Kathryn and Jesse Pruden and family of Portsmouth, VA, who loved and cared for her for 50 years and her incredible Lake Prince Woods family.

Ruth will be interred in Holly Lawn Cemetery in Suffolk in a private graveside service. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Portsmouth Room of Lake Prince Woods. You may wear pink, Ruth’s favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth asked that memorial donations be given to the Benevolence Fund at Lake Prince Woods, 100 Anna Goode Way, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

RW Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington Street, Suffolk.