RUFUS HAGY BARNETT

Rufus Hagy Barnett, of Appalachia, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Heritage Hall Health Care in Big Stone Gap. Hagy was a veteran of World War II and a member of UMWA Local 1607.

Mr. Barnett is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hyson Barnett; children, Eddie Barnett (Shelia), Debb Barnett, Dennis Barnett and Cathy Johnson (Gary); grandchildren, Teri, Seth, Cody, Clay and Kati; great grandsons, Luke and Jaxon and sister, Ruth Barnett.

A private memorial service was held by Rev. Tony Nunley for the family.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of condolences and requests you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barnett family.