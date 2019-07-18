ROSCOE BALL

Roscoe Ball, 84, of Big Stone Gap, passed away unexpectedly at Holston Valley Medical Center on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family that love him dearly.

He was born in Osaka, VA. on October 7, 1934, the son of the late Homer and Venus Ball. He was baptized in the First Christian Church at an early age. Roscoe graduated from Big Stone Gap High School “Buccaneers” class of 1954. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably. Roscoe returned home to the mountains after his service, he truly loved these mountains. He loved everything Big Stone Gap, from working the drama concession stand for 40 plus years, to attending all athletic functions he could be a part of. He was a member of the Kiwanis for over 40 years. Most everyone knew him from his store in downtown “BALLS T.V.” He walked the community daily and always took time to speak to his friends. He was an anchor of the downtown business community. He will be greatly missed by ALL that knew him, his smile and friendly demeanor should be a guiding light unto us all. He loved his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Ball, his parents and a brother Randall Ball.

He is survived by his children; Michael Ball and Wilma of Dryden, Debbie Cornett and Denny of Dryden, grandchildren; Jennifer Ball McCray, Crystal Lyke, Travis Ball, Zachary Cornett, great grandchildren Lexi McCray, Mia McCray, Lucas David Ball, Alexzander Ball, and Ella Cornett, his sister, Shelby Giles, nephew, Sheldon Giles, nieces; Vickie Knell, and Dana Mullins, special cousins; Dianne Reece, Nancy Reece, other close relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. in Holding Funeral Home’s chapel in Big Stone Gap. The service was officiated by pastor Grayson Cothron and pastor Tony Nunley. Entombment service followed in the Glencoe Mausoleum.

