RONNIE WAYNE MULLINS

Ronnie Wayne Mullins, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday (August 24, 2019) at his home in Big Stone Gap.

He liked to spend time hunting, fishing and camping under the stars, four-wheeling, and spending time in the mountains with his friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Chester Mullins and Ruth (Sheppard) Mullins brothers Chester (Shug) Mullins Roger Mullins, and Mark Mullins and special nephew Tim Mullins.

He is survived by his wife Frances Jean Coleman Mullins also special friends Doug and Donna Nickels other close relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Aug. 26 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery at 1 p.m. The committal was officiated by Pastor Mike Dalton, and special friend, Buddy Delph, music was provided by Donna Nickels. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry at www.holdignfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.