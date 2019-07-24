ROBERT EUGENE MELLON

Robert Eugene Mellon, 71, of Appalachia, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Norton Community Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Appalachia, Va. Robert was a retired coal miner and was a member of the U. M. W. A. District 17, Arch Mineral #37. He was a member of the First Apostolic Faith Church of God in Appalachia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley Thomas and Ruby (Fisher) Mellon; and a brother, Marvin Mellon.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Sue Mellon; son, Thomas Mellon (Dona), Appalachia; daughter, Sandra Mellon Richardson (Jamey) of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Dylan Richardson, Landon Mellon and Alex Richardson; siblings, Myrtle Lee Marcum, Kingsport, Margaret Falin, Big Stone Gap; Wilma Collier, Knoxville, TN., Vass Mellon, Appalachia, Roy Mellon, Wise and Ollie Mellon, Lake Wales, FL.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Gilliam Funeral Home (618 Wood Ave, E.) in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Flanary officiating.

Committal graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

The pallbearers will be: Thomas Mellon, Landon Mellon, Alex Richardson, Dylan Richardson, Jamey Richardson and Emil Schenck. To offer condolences, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve Mr. Mellon’s family.