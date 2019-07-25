• The Will and Mollie Hughes 21st Family Reunion will be held Saturday, August 10 at the Duff Mansion House in Stickleyville. This reunion encompasses the following families: Dean, Hughes, Snodgrass, Edwards, Robinette, Skeens and their descendants. Please bring a covered dish and a beverage. The GPS is 4354 Kane Gap Road, Duffield, VA 24244. Call 276-546-2426 or email mrlaster5@gmail.com.

• The AHS Alumni Association will be hosting a tailgate party during Union High School’s first home football game vs Richlands on September 6. The tailgate will be for all alumni of AHS and will be from 4 – 7 p.m. The 1994 AHS State Football Championship Team will be honored by Union High School that night also. The first picnic shelter has been reserved for that night. Coach Blair will be frying fish and other food will be provided, but we ask anyone that attends to please bring a covered dish if you can. The alumni association will also be taking donations to help with the annual scholarship that is given each year. New alumni shirts will be sold at Appalachia Railroad Days and at the tailgate. Make your plans now to attend and enjoy seeing old Bulldogs once again. For more information contact Angela Honeycutt 870-5759.

• AHS 1969 Reunion is Saturday, August 17 at the Holiday Inn in Norton at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person. The team lead by Fred Clark at 276/524-1674 and Nancy Fannon Fox at 276/393-4718 has been working hard to make this a special event. There were 72 in the class and 17 have passed away; 32 members are coming to the reunion. They are looking for contact information for these fellow students: John Braly, Eddie Clay, Walt Parker, Jackie Livingston, Debbie Sizemore, Barbara Herron, Delores Hylton, Mary Sue Dockery, Susan Rutherford, Brenda Spencer Hill. Please give Fred or Nancy a call if you can help.

• The Slemp family of Turkey Grove, Lee County, will hold their 25th reunion at the Seminary United Methodist Church,

• Appalachia Elementary staff and faculty reunion, Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 - 6 p.m. at AES cafeteria.

Meet and greet former students, 2 – 3 p.m.; Reunion with covered dish dinner, 3 – 6 p.m. Contact Kim Shuler on Facebook or 276/393-1832 for more information.

• DMHS-CHS-RHS “Big Picnic” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the picnic shed adjacent to the Clintwood Post Office. Pot luck, so bring food to share and bring your own drink. Plates, cups, utensils and napkins will be furnished. For further information, please contact Brenda Swindall at 276/739-0158.

• The Clintwood High School Class of 1964 will be celebrating their 55th class reunion at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the VFW Hall in Clintwood (178 VFW Street). Turn off Main Street in Clintwood at Advanced Auto, like you are going to the old farm supply store. Turn right onto Holiday Street and go to the top of the hill and veer left onto VFW Street and you will see the VFW Building. There is plenty of parking and there is a ramp to get into the building. Please bring pictures or memorabilia to share. Please RSVP to brendaswindall@comcast.net

• Andover Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at the community center. A hot dog social will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 31. The potluck luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Church services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. Drinks and condiments will be provided. Randy Blair, Coordinator.