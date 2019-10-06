The Appalachian Regional Commission has selected Wise County/Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp to represent Virginia in the inaugural Appalachian Leadership Institute.

“I am honored to be selected to participate in this exciting opportunity and humbled for the chance to represent Virginia in the development of future leaders to promote the wellbeing of our beautiful part of the country,” Slemp said in a press release last week.

The institute is an extensive nine-month program reviewing economic development, public policy, community development, education, best practices and investment in the Appalachian region.

Slemp will work with other leaders who live and work in the Appalachian region to design effective economic development project proposals, integrate community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies, identify resources available to spur economic development, locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources, prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities and use expanded leadership to create strong coalitions, the release states.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region, which extends from southern New York to northeastern Mississippi and is home to more than 25 million people.

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a program developed by ARC in partnership with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy, Tuskegee University and Collective Impact.

Slemp is one of 40 leaders from across the region participating in the Appalachian Leadership Institute.