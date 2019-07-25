AHS Alumni Association meeting

The AHS Alumni Association will have a meeting on Tuesday, July 30 at the Andover Community Center at 6:30. Make your plans to attend to help us work on the upcoming tailgate for all alumni of AHS that will be held before the Union vs Richlands football game on September 6th. For more info contact Angela Honeycutt at 870-5759.

Lunch on the Lawn

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its next event in the weekly “Lunch on the Lawn” series Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m., featuring students from the WiseJAMS Music Program.

WiseJAMS Music Program is an after-school music education program developed in partnership with Junior Appalachians Musicians. The WiseJAMS music program seeks to preserve our important Appalachian mountain music heritage by offering low-cost classes in fiddle, old time banjo and guitar to small groups of students in after-school settings. The “Lunch on the Lawn” event is free and open to the public.

Biker Sunday

Attention all Bikers — Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. a special service will be happening in Appalachia at the outdoor Amphitheater Stage. The Haven Praise Church with Pastor Lee Stidham is in charge of this special service. Hotdogs, drinks and desserts will be available courtesy of the church friends. Everyone is welcome to come and fellowship with all these thoughtful people. If you don’t own a bike but would like to fellowship you are welcome.

Howard Cummins

book signing

The ACAC is proud to host a book signing with Howard Cummins Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Views From The Mountains — To The People In the Valley is his latest publication. Mr. Cummins would like to talk to his former students, and friends he has not seen in several years. He will read some of the stories from his book if time permits.

Golf

tournament

A fundraising golf tournament to benefit PAWS and Wise County Animal Rescue Coalition will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Entry fee is $100 per player, $400 per team. Lunch is included. These organizations assist with finding homes for unwanted or neglected animals. They provide temporary homes and food for the animals along with the spaying or neutering of each. If you are not able to pay, please consider making a donation. Contact Charles Thompson at 276/219-2271.

GRIZZLY

Join us on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center for the annual GRIZZLY, a 3 mile obstacle course race that includes rope climbs, river runs, mud crawls, and ends with an ice cold plunge! Hosted by Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club. This year, the proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Post race entertainment will include: The Shawn Stone Band, cornhole tournament, inflatables, beer/wine, food trucks.

Drama

pre-show

The Trail of The Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama in Big Stone Gap, will feature the following pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. each evening Thursday, July 25: Students of the Mountain Music School from Mt. Empire Community College, Friday, July 26: Tammie Starnes Murray; Saturday, July 27: Nina Ketron Plus 2. The June Tolliver Playhouse is located in Big Stone Gap, behind Freedom Chevrolet on Jerome Street. Gates open at 7 pm with the pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. Admission is $15, $10 seniors and $10 children. Thursday nights are community night with admission $8. Call 679-2096 for information regarding the pre-show.

Country Cabin

Country Cabin II in Norton features Blue Railroad on Saturday, July 27, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Little Shepherd Drama

The Little Shepherd Outdoor Drama runs on Saturday nights in Jenkins, KY. Gates open 7 p.m., Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets & concessions available on site. Season tickets and group rates are available. Location: just off US Hwy 23 at Jenkins, take street 3086 into town. Contact Info: 606/832-1453. Email: littleshepherd@windstream.net. all calls will be answered asap.