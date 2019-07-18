Block Party
Summer Block Party at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center on Friday, July 26 at 5 p.m. Music by Kudzu Killers at 6 p.m.
There will be a cornhole tournament, inflatables, beer/wine, food trucks.
GRIZZLY
Join us on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center for the annual GRIZZLY, a 3 mile obstacle course race that includes rope climbs, river runs, mud crawls, and ends with an ice cold plunge! Hosted by Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club. This year, the proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Post race entertainment will include: The Shawn Stone Band, cornhole tournament, inflatables, beer/wine, food trucks.
Drama
pre-show music
The Trail of The Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama in Big Stone Gap, will feature the following pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. each evening Thursday, July 18: Fatty Livers, Friday, July 19: Country Cabin Line Dancers; Saturday, July 20: Poplar Hill Reunion Band. Don’t miss this year’s 56th season of the drama. Show begins at 8 p.m. Call 679-2096 for information regarding the pre-show.