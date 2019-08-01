AARP meets Monday

The Big Stone Gap Chapter of AARP will meet Monday, Aug. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap. The speaker will be physical therapist Erica Boggs. Refreshments will be served at 11:30 am with the meeting to begin at noon. Don’t forget to bring microwave popcorn for the backpack project.

Biker Sunday

Attention all Bikers — Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. a special service will be happening in Appalachia at the outdoor Ampha Theater Stage. The Haven Praise Church with Pastor Lee Stidham is in charge of this special service. Hotdogs, drinks and desserts will be available courtesy of the church friends. Everyone is welcome to come and fellowship with all these thoughtful people. If you don’t own a bike but would like to fellowship you are welcome.

Golf tourney

A fundraising golf tournament to benefit PAWS and Wise County Animal Rescue Coalition will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Entry fee is $100 per player, $400 per team. Lunch is included. These organizations assist with finding homes for unwanted or neglected animals. They provide temporary homes and food for the animals along with the spaying or neutering of each. If you are not able to pay, please consider making a donation. Contact Charles Thompson at 276/219-2271.

GRIZZLY

Join us on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center for the annual GRIZZLY, a 3 mile obstacle course race that includes rope climbs, river runs, mud crawls, and ends with an ice cold plunge! Hosted by Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club. This year, the proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Post race entertainment will include: The Shawn Stone Band, cornhole tournament, inflatables, beer/wine, food trucks.

Country Cabin

Country Cabin II in Norton features The Power of Music “ – a free show in the large Country Cabin building with Wayne Mefford & Friends playing Old Country, Blues, & Old Rock & Roll music on Saturday, Aug. 3. from 6 - 10 p.m. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Little Shepherd Drama

The Little Shepherd Outdoor Drama runs on Saturday nights in Jenkins, KY. Gates open 7 p.m., Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets & concessions available on site. Season tickets and group rates are available. Location: just off US Hwy 23 at Jenkins, take street 3086 into town. Contact Info: 606/832-1453. Email: littleshepherd@windstream.net. all calls will be answered asap.

Natural Tunnel State Park

Questions: 1420 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield, 276/940-2674. Free events

Summer Events at Natural Tunnel State Park

Through August 4

Monday

10 a.m. - Jr. Naturalist. Kids come and discover all about Natural Tunnel. Themes and activities change weekly. Wear clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting dirty or wet. Meet at Shelter 3. Free

2 p.m. - Poolside Science. Stop by the Interpreter’s table at the pool to discover something cool about Natural Tunnel State Park. Free

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Meteor Mondays. Experience the light shown in the sky and discover where each meteor shower get its name from. Bring along a chair or blanket and dress for the weather. Free **July 29 only**

Wednesday

10 a.m. - Jr. Naturalist. Kids come and discover all about Natural Tunnel. Themes and activities change weekly. Wear clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting dirty or wet. Meet at Shelter 3. Free

2 p.m. - Poolside Science. Stop by the Interpreter’s table at the Pool to discover something cool about Natural Tunnel State Park. Free

Thursday

10 a.m. - Stock Creek Passage. View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing boulders and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Pre-registration is required. Meet at the Stock Creek Interpretive Center.

2 p.m. - Wild Cave Tour: Natural Tunnel Cavern. Have you ever wondered what lies under your feet? Experience unique rock formations such as stalactites and stalagmites and walk the rim of a waterfall. Pre-registration is required. Meet at the Stock Creek Interpretive Center.

8:30 p.m. - Into the Night Hike. Join the interpreters on a guided walk in the woods and discover what wildlife stirs among us. Wear sturdy shoes for this moderate 1 mile walk. Bring water and dress for cool summer nights. Meet at the Visitor Center. Free

Friday

8:30 a.m. - Boones Kayak Trip. Float in the path of early Native Americans and settlers as you travel down the Clinch River. Pre-registration is required. Meet at the Stock Creek Interpretive Center.

11 a.m. - Outdoor Skills. Start your morning learning how to survive in the outdoors using ordinary objects found around your home. Meet at the Chairlift Area. Free

2 p.m. - Poolside Science. Stop by the Interpreter’s table at the Pool to discover something cool about Natural Tunnel State Park. Free

8:00 p.m. - Welcome Campfire. Spend time sharing stories by the glow of the fire. Enjoy fun games, singing songs, and roasting a marshmallow as you hear the crackling of the fire. Meet at the Campground Fire Ring. Free

Saturday

Touring the Galaxy. View the stars, from the gazebo, as they begin to illuminate the night sky. Park interpreters will provide a shuttle up to the gazebo area. Meet at the Blockhouse Parking Lot. Free **July 20 at 8:30 p.m. and August 3 at 8:00 only**

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Lighting of the Tunnel Take a lantern lit chairlift ride down to the naturally made tunnel at night. See flyer for details. **July 27 only**

Sunday

10 a.m. - Stock Creek Passage. View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing boulders and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Pre-registration is required. Meet at the Stock Creek Interpretive Center.

2 p.m. - Poolside Science. Stop by the Interpreter’s table at the Pool to discover something cool about Natural Tunnel State Park. Free