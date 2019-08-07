Pauline Sexton Taylor

Pauline Sexton Taylor, age 89 of Pennington Gap, VA was born Tuesday, March 25, 1930 in Ben Hur, VA and passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA.

She loved her family and all the special family gatherings, she enjoyed sitting on her front porch tending to and looking at her flowers. Her full time job was being mom to eight children. She had a strong faith and was baptized at a young age.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tip T. Taylor, one son Roger Lee Taylor, son-in-law Roger Wayne Tomlinson, parents James and Margie Sexton, brothers Curtis Witt, Jimmie Witt and James (Walter) Sexton, one sister Geraldine Roberts.

Pauline is survived by her children Margie Tomlinson of Yorktown, VA, Virginia Scott and John of Clinton, TN, Steve Taylor and Shirley of Dryden, VA, Belinda Taylor of Johnson City, TN, Cindy Newman and Danny of Marion, VA, Rita Marceron and Bill of Fernandina Beach, FL and Kim Taylor of Fort Monroe, VA. She is also survived by May Linebarier of Ormond Beach, FL, 15 loving grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one brother Charles Sexton and wife, Peggy of Marion, IN, one sister Shirley Hall and husband, Roy of Mt. Carmel, TN, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special friends Edith Murphy, Carolyn McKnight, Carol Osborne, Emily Parker, Eva Jane Jackson and Aretta Myers.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon Saturday to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Pauline Taylor. We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap.