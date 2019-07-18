PATRICIA ANN FLETCHER

Patricia Ann Fletcher, 78 of Duffield, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ridgecrest Manor, Duffield.

She was born in Live Oak, FL on November 23, 1940, and was the daughter of the late James Jackson and Annie Jones Holcomb. In addition to her parents Patricia was also preceded in death by her former husband, Gary Dale Fletcher Sr.; a brother, Billy Holcomb; granddaughter, Chrisanna Carter. She was of the Southern Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was dearly loved by her children and family.

She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Broman and husband Scott, Lori Jones and husband Reginald, Leslie Fletcher and Linda Fletcher; two sons, David Thomas and Gary Dale Fletcher Jr.; 15 grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Holcomb Albritton; brother, James Jackson Holcomb Jr.; sister-in-law, Glenda Holcomb, mother-in-law, Lola Head; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A celebration of life service followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ronnie Owens officiating. Music was provided by Barry Epps. Grandsons will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

