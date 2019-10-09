PATRICIA AKERS

Patricia Akers 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019. At her home in Crackers Neck with her loving family by her side.

The Joys of Heaven greeted Patricia on Oct. 8, at her home. Patricia was born to the late Clyde and Opal Smith of Duffield. Patricia was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Smith of Big Stone Gap and two sisters Karen Smith of Duffield and Cathy Churchwell of Kingsport, TN.

She is survived by her son Richard Akers and girlfriend Cystal Hill with sons Dylan and David. Her daughter Crystal Dawn Stafford and grandsons Ezra and Jase Stafford, all of Big Stone Gap. Sister-in-law Judy Smith, several aunts and uncles, Wayne and Nadine Maness, and Joyce Purvis all of Big Stone, Joyce Ann Collier of Knoxville TN, Jack Smith of Weber City, two nephews, David Smith of St. Paul, and Michael Smith of North Pole, AK, along with several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday Oct. 11 from noon until 2 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St. N.) Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel, with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating. The committal service will follow in Glencoe Cemetery. “Her special request was to have Bagpipes played at her graveside”

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

