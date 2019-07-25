Recent research on dogs proves, once again, how smart our canine friends really are, and anyone who’s had a canine family member already knows something about their extraordinary sense of compassion. Dogs are tolerant, forgiving and loyal.

My younger brother, Brownie Andrew, was seriously ill from asthma when he was a child. In my youth our physician at that time, Dr. Thomas Gardner, advised my parents to get him a dog. But specifically, an Eskimo Spitz. Apparently he was under the opinion that this particular breed of dog was good for folks with asthma.

The Eskimo Spitz is not a common breed in Southwest Virginia but our father was able to find an older dog in Abingdon. When “Snowball” arrived in our home he sat at the foot of my brother’s bed for many long days. Therapy dog or not, Brownie survived. Dogs are also miracles. “Snowball” would be my brother’s constant companion for many years.

Scientists have learned more about the temporal lobe of the brain and its importance in humans and animals. One of the most famous medical examples was the freak accident of Phineas Gage on September 9, 1848 when a blast of dynamite sent a steel rod through the left side of his face, exiting through his skull and permanently damaging his frontal lobe. Because Gage lived through this horrible experience he provided the scientific community with a great deal of knowledge regarding the function of the brain, specifically how it affects behavior.

Before the accident that damaged his frontal lobe Phineas was a loving, kind, considerate man. Afterwards he lost his compassionate personality and became a man given to anger and hatred. Thanks to Phineas scientists learned more about how this section of the brain determines empathy. What has also been learned is that dogs are blessed with a large frontal lobe that results in an empathetic brain. (Dog lovers would argue that they are far more advanced than some members of the human race!)

When a dog enters a household it quickly becomes a family member. But they can be more than just companions, as anyone who has ever been adopted by a therapy dog will quickly affirm. Not only have various breeds been used as guide dogs for the blind but they are also used for individuals with balance problems and as sentinel animals for diabetics and veterans with PTSD.

A friend of mine offered this comparison between dogs and cats: “If a dog is lounging in your chair, and you ask it to move it will obey without a fuss. On the other hand, if you ask a cat to move from your favorite chair, it will respond by ignoring the request and resume its snoring.”

