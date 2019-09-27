The State Corporation Commission will hold a hearing in Norton in October to receive public testimony on an electric base rate increase requested by Kentucky Utilities Company, doing business in Virginia as Old Dominion Power Co.

According to the company, the proposed rate increase would raise the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month by $23.45, from $109.54 to $132.99, an increase of 21.41 percent.

The company states that the need for a base rate increase is caused by capital investments for generation projects as well as planned improvements on its transmission and distribution network.

A public hearing is scheduled in Norton on Oct. 2, beginning at 4 p.m. and reconvening at 7 p.m. in the Norton city council chambers, 618 Virginia Avenue NW.

The hearing will resume in Richmond on Jan. 22, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street. Persons wishing to comment at any of the hearings should arrive early and notify the SCC bailiff.

Written comments may be sent by Jan. 15, 2020, to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Va. 23218-2118. Please refer to case number PUR-2019-00060.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so at the SCC’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link, find the comment box for case number PUR-2019-00060, and hit the SUBMIT COMMENTS button.