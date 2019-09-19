BY MARY LOU BUSH

APPALACHIA NEWS • 565-1386

gabgrandadva@yahoo.com

OCTOBER FEST

October 4 and 5 is October Fest in Appalachia. Vendors, music and crafts information will be on the website. Check out what is happening or just make plans to attends and enjoy a beautiful day of fall out doors. More information can be found on the Appalachia Special Projects website and The Appalachian Cultural Arts Center website.

RECOVERING

Carol (Tootsie) Crum from Andover is home now recovering from a heart attack a few weeks ago. She was treated at Bristol hospital. We ask all her friends and neighbors to keep her in your prayers.

BIRTHDAYS

Friday, Sept. 20 Steve Hubbard will be celebrating his 76th birthday. Steve is a very quiet man but his family will make a big to-do over him. Happy birthday Steve!

Sunday, Sept. 22 our dear friend and former teacher Mr. Howard Cummins will turn 93 years old and he looks great and is doing wonderful enjoying every thing he does. He is a joy to spend time with and reminisce of the good ole days he loves to talk about.

Gary and I celebrated my birthday and stayed home and enjoyed air conditioning. We did go to the movies and watched Over Comer. We were the only two people in that theater. It is a great movie everyone should go and see it. Lots of things to make us think about.

ANNIVERSARY

September 24 Ray and Cheryl Moore are celebrating a wedding anniversary. On September 27 Anna Lee and Roy Smith are celebrating over 60 years of matrimony. Happy anniversary to these lovely couples.

GRANDPARENTS LUNCH

Last week we attended grandparents luncheon at J.W. Adam’s school in Pound. Our 6-year-old granddaughter Berkley Bush is in first grade so we along with a huge crowd of proud grandparents spent a few minutes observing what takes place when our little darlings go to eat lunch each day. It was a great, crowd was handled very well and the children were glad to see us. Nice treat!

FLEA MARKET

I stopped to check out what a flea market has to attract so many people. Well despite the hot sun it was ok! Lots of great buys and some things I would have thrown away for the trash truck but it had a high price tag on it. So the old saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure rings true. I do plan on going back when the weather cools down and “do some shopping”. They told us the first of the month people really come out in big numbers to shop. I can see why it is so great. You could find about anything you needed if you “stop” and take a look.

BETTY CRESS CORNETTE

We were privileged to see and talk to Betty Cress Cornett’s family on Saturday during their visitation time for family and friends. Betty was one of a kind, all the greatest words are just adjectives for the description of herself. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family and was so proud of them all. She made Appalachia her home for 94 years. She played piano for “76” years at The Appalachia Methodist Church. No one will ever know how many funerals she has played the piano for. Her husband W.D. Cornett preceded Betty in death; Jr. Betty took her flight on angel wings peacefully at her home on September 11, 2019. A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Her passing saddens our hearts but we are happy for her new eternal life. We all extend our condolences to her family.

TOMATO PLANTS

This past May towards the ending of the month Gary planted two tomato plants in our yard near our porch banisters. Celebrity and Mr. Stripy were their titles. They have produced beautiful tomatoes. The vines have plenty of green tomatoes remaining and more yellow blooms are coming on. I think we will still be gathering tomatoes from those plants for Christmas dinner. Being close to our house I can cover them over if we have frost in October and November. We are not farmers but those two plants have certainly produced a great crop of tomatoes.

AUTUMN

Remember Autumn begins Monday, Sept. 23. We already are having pretty fall colors with the leaves on the trees. Last year the leaves stayed green and it was not a pretty fall colors.

High terrible winds hit MECC October Craft vendors and it made it very difficult for the tents to survive those winds, rain and lighting. Some did not survive, it was bad! So last year too much rain and this year “NO RAIN” how will this affect the turning of the color of the leaves?

ROSE HARVEY

We send our condolences to the family of Rose Harvey. Rose passed away September 12 at her home on Ridge Ave in Appalachia. Her husband of 50 years Gary Harvey took complete care of Rose for many years during her illness.