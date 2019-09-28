Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general election is now underway.

Qualified Virginia voters may vote absentee in person at their local voter registration office or by mail.

To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements listed on the Virginia Absentee Ballot Application and at elections.virginia.gov/absentee.

Important dates to remember if voting in the Nov. 5 election:

• The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

• The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

• In-person absentee voting is available Monday through Friday during regular voting registration office hours, and on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2. To find information about your local voter registration office, visit elections.virginia.gov/vro.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is Saturday, Nov. 2.

• The deadline for voter registration offices to receive absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

If requesting an absentee ballot by mail, the Department of Elections advises applying as early as possible to account for any potential delays in mail delivery.

Virginia law requires voters to present an acceptable photo ID when voting in person. For a list of acceptable forms of photo identification, or to find out how to obtain a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card, please visit elections.virginia.gov/voterid.

To find more about the November election, visit vote.virginia.gov.