The southern region of the U.S. Forest Service has added two years to its closure of caves on national forest lands.

The action is due in part to the disease white nose syndrome, which is killing bats in the northeastern United States and is found in Virginia, according to a Monday press release.

White nose syndrome can be spread by cave explorers inadvertently carrying the fungus from an infected cave, and by the bats themselves flying to different caves.

Bats are an important part of the world’s ecosystem, the forest service notes. They eat their weight in insects each night, they pollinate tropical fruits like mangoes, bananas and cashews, and their droppings (guano) are an important source of fertilizer for many cultures.

Since caves in the national forests have been closed to the public, many people might instead go inside caves on private lands, the release notes. “We hope you won’t, in order to help protect any bats that may be hibernating there. People going into caves in the winter can disturb hibernating animals, whether bats or bears, but at this time we’re concerned about the spread of white nose syndrome.”

Anyone who sees bats with a white furry substance on their faces is asked to contact the Clinch Ranger District at 276/679-8370.