NANCY JO TABOR DORTON

John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

Nancy Jo Tabor Dorton, 72, of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton, Va.

Nancy was a member of Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in the Crackers Neck Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Martha Tabor; and a sister, Betty Tabor Mabe.

Surviving are her husband, Kenny Dorton; daughter, Tisha Dorton; son, Tim Dorton; two sisters, Mary Tabor Sampson and Judy Tabor, all of Big Stone Gap, Va.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W. in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor James Ray Holcomb officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Dorton’s family.