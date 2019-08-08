For the past four years the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), a service of MEOC, has hosted an annual gala to help raise funds to benefit children served by the center. This year’s gala theme is 70’s style disco and is ramping up to be even bigger than in previous years. The gala will feature a silent auction, door prizes, buffet, cash bar, DJ and dancing. MEOC is encouraging attendees to groove to the funky beats in their 70’s style best, including bell-bottoms, jumpsuits, and any and everything that sparkles. The gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVa-Wise.

The CAC is a child-friendly, child-focused, community oriented, safe facility where representatives from many disciplines meet to discuss and make decisions about the investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases The center is designed to accommodate children of all ages, helping to reduce stress and trauma for the child victim.

The multidisciplinary team approach brings together all the professionals and agencies needed to offer comprehensive services: law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, victim advocacy and the medical community. A specially trained professional conducts forensic interviews with the child victim, while team members observe and participate from behind a one-way mirror. This approach reduces the number of times children must repeat their stories of abuse. The initial contact person and the safe atmosphere are critical in the efforts to gain children’s confidence and trust.

Mental health treatment services include short-term mental health therapy, crisis intervention, assessment, case management, safety planning, criminal justice and advocacy. Because child abuse affects not only the child but also the entire family, the CAC also offers the Family Advocate program. This program provides case management; education and support to parents/caregivers to help them better understand the impact of child abuse.

Tickets are $35 and available for purchase on the ticket-selling platform Eventbite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cac-4th-annual-gala-tickets-62716747480. You can also find tickets on MEOC’s social media pages, including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mountainempireoldercitizens/

If you have any questions about the event or are having trouble purchasing tickets online, please call MEOC Marketing Coordinator Laura Bush at 276/523-4202. Individual tickets as well as table sponsorships are still available.