Mountain Empire Community College will hold an open house for the Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The open house event is part of the annual Appalachia Railroad Days Festival.

Visitors will be able to tour the facility, which now houses MECC’s Power Lineman and CDL programs. Future programs will include smart farming, culinary and service training, as well as dental assisting.

MEET YOUR TEACHER

The open house will also feature a special “Meet Your Teacher” event from 2 to 3 p.m., with former teachers at Appalachia Elementary School available to meet with their students. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please contact the MECC Office of Community Relations at 276.523.7480 or visit www.mecc.edu.