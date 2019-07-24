MARK MULLINS

Sylvan Mark Mullins, 58, of Big Stone Gap, born November 28, 1960, was called home by his Savior on July 20, 2019.

Mark was a talented musician, playing in many bands in the area, including Direct Connection, Flab Stanley Band, Dealer’s Choice, Split Decision, Bill Arwood Band, Hombre, Southern Spirit and Old School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ruth “Toots” (Shepherd) Mullins; brothers, Chester Ray “Shug” Mullins, Roger Mullins and Sam Dandy; and a special nephew, Tim Mullins.

He was survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Thompson Mullins; daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth and Jason Rich, Appalachia and Amanda and Jonathan Hill, Bristol; grandchildren, Rosa-Lynn and Ellie Rich, and Liam and Jensen Hill; brother, Ronnie Mullins and wife, Jean; several special nieces and nephews; and special fishing buddy, Jimmy Fawbush.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, E. in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Garrett Lee officiating.

The graveside committal service was conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at American Legion Cemetery.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

